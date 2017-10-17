Smoke in Bossier Parish caused by controlled burn

The plume of smoke caused by a controlled burn can be seen in the sky along I-20 around Bossier Parish and Shreveport. (Source: Semmie Buffin/. KSLA News 12)

People traveling in the Shreveport and Bossier Parish area may notice smoke in the area Tuesday caused by a controlled burn.

The Bossier sheriff's office says there is a controlled burn on Winfield Road in the northern part of the parish.

The plume of smoke can be seen in the sky along I-20 around Bossier Parish and Shreveport.

The sheriff's office checked on the burn and reports that everything is fine.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.