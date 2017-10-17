Controlled burn is reason for smoke in Bossier-Caddo area

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

A plume of smoke from a controlled burn Oct. 17 near Princeton could be seen from Interstate 20 and throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

People throughout parts of Bossier and Caddo parishes reported seeing smoke Tuesday.

It is from a controlled burn in the area of Winfield Road in the northern part of the parish, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

"A logging company has been clearing about 40 acres of land around the 500 block of Fullwood and burning the cleared piles," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Fullwood Road runs off Winfield about a mile west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Princeton.

The Sheriff's Office checked on the burn and reports that everything is fine.

Also, authorities report, the logging company has equipment on scene to manage the controlled burn.

The plume of smoke can be seen in the sky along Interstate 20 throughout Bossier Parish and the Shreveport area.

Some Northwest Louisiana parishes are under burn bans due, in part, to a lack of rain.

Bossier Parish in not among them.

