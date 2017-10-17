Historic Shreveport Waddell A-Truss Bridge could be restored

A crew will be inspecting a historic Shreveport bridge in preparation for design and rehab work.

Members of the consulting engineering firm from Lafayette, Huval Associates will take measurements at the Waddell A-Truss Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Waddell A-Truss Bridge was originally built in 1896 and is one of only two like it still in existence in the United States.

The bridge quickly became outdated as trains got larger and heavier.

In 1990, The Kansas City Southern Railroad gave the bridge to the City of Shreveport, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

An A-Truss Bridge committee is working to identify grants and other funding opportunities to rehabilitate the bridge.

The group wants to turn the bridge into a pedestrian/bicycle bridge connecting trails along the Cross Bayou and Red River Levees.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.