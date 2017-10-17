Woman robs west Shreveport motel at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are asking the public for help to identify a woman who allegedly robbed a west Shreveport motel Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Motel 6 at 6715 Rasberry Lane.

When officers arrived they learned a woman entered the business, produced a handgun, and ordered the clerk to give her money.

The woman then took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the scene in what was described as a white Suburban or similar style vehicle, according to police.

She was described as a heavyset woman wearing a black and gold hat, pink jacket, dark blue sweatshirt, and dark gray sweatpants.

Investigators recovered video footage of the incident.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information can contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org.

