Crews working to put out fire at Ruston school

Firefighters in Ruston are working to put out a blaze at a school, according to a Facebook live from KSLA's sister station KNOE.

The fire is at Paul E. Slaton Head Start in the 1400 block of Oakdale Street, according to KNOE.

Witnesses in the Facebook live say the fire spread to a house.

Crews are working to get the fire under control and prevent the fire from spreading further.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.