Blaze destroys Ruston school; firefighters dousing hot spots

Firefighters still are monitoring hot spots from a blaze that destroyed a Ruston school.

And power lines damaged by the fire knocked out service to about three dozen homes in the area, KSLA News 12's sister station KNOE reports.

The Paul E. Slaton Head Start Center in the 1400 block of Oakdale Street caught fire about 6 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

"My baby, she's hurt. When she saw it she said, 'My school, my school!' She's shocked," said Latasha Holyfield, a parent.

No one was in the building at the time.

"Oh, my God! What happened? How did it start burning so early this time of the morning?" asked Burnistean Williams, a witness.

Investigators still are working to determine the cause of the fire.

People said the school had served the Ruston area for several generations.

"So it's a lot of history behind that school," neighbor Adria Brown said. "So it's really heartbreaking that something like that in the neighborhood."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.