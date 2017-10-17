Man crashes truck into Shreveport hotel

Shreveport police are trying to figure out what caused a man to run his truck into the hotel Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. the front of a green pick-up crashed into a room at the Merryton Inn Hotel in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the room at the time.

The driver was taken into custody for toxicology tests.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.