Man crashes truck into Shreveport hotel

Man crashes truck into Shreveport hotel

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Truck drives into hotel. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
(Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are trying to figure out what caused a man to run his truck into the hotel Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. the front of a green pick-up crashed into a room at the Merryton Inn Hotel in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the room at the time.

The driver was taken into custody for toxicology tests.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

