BPSO takes teen with cerebral palsy out on hunting excursion

16-year-old Hanson Foreman, along with two other kids with disabilities visited with Bossier Sheriff's Office deputies for a special hunt at the Pea Farm Saturday. (Source: BPSO)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office partnered with the Dream Hunt Foundation to help a 15-year-old with cerebral palsy pursue his passion to hunt and get the kill.

16-year-old Hanson Foreman, along with two other kids with disabilities, visited with Bossier Sheriff's Office deputies for a special hunt at the Pea Farm Saturday.

Hanson, son of Kevin and Jessica Foreman, has two brothers and a little sister all wrapped around his finger, and according to the sheriff's office, he doesn't let his disability keep him from enjoying the great outdoors.

"He is an active student at Grand Lake High School in Cameron Parish and has a contagious smile, an infectious laugh, and heart of gold. He also has a love for animals, going fast, and anything with a motor and wheels," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

He and the other kids came out, but neither got the kill. Hanson returned for the afternoon shoot, and that's when success came his way.

The post detailing Hanson's adventures has already been shared nearly 100 times.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.