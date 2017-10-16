LA State Police investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler, another car

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 157 near Blankenship Road, just south of Plain Dealing.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no word as to what caused the wreck.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.

