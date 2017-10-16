LA Police identify woman killed in Bossier Parish 18-wheeler crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 157 near Blankenship Road, just south of Plain Dealing.

According to preliminary information, a 2015 Peterbuilt pulling an empty log trailer operated by 61-year-old Glenn Herrin of Plain Dealing was going south on LA 157, when for reasons still under investigation, he stopped and began to back into Grey Circle on the east side of the roadway.

As Herrin was backing up, his trailer was hit by a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus driven by 33-year-old Brandy Brettille of Plain Dealing.

Brettille was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner.

Herrin was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

