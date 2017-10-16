Shreveport man arrested in connection with Bossier City murder

23-year-old Nathan Wayne Smith was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with for the death of 68-year-old Carl Michael Foster of Bossier City. (Source: BCPD)

A Shreveport man faces a murder charge in connection with a homicide that took place in September.

23-year-old Nathan Wayne Smith was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with the death of 68-year-old Carl Michael Foster of Bossier City.

Foster’s body was found on September 8, 2017, inside his residence on Jacquelyn Street by an acquaintance. Foster died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head.

Detectives say they obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest after uncovering evidence that linked Smith to Foster's murder.

Smith was arrested on the murder charge at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. According to authorities, Smith was incarcerated for first-degree robbery in connection with the September 13, 2017, robbery of the Shreveport Country Inn in the 1900 block of Airline Drive.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

