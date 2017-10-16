Texarkana College makes great strides in graduation rates

A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.More >>
The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>