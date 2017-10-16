Keithville man detained in Guatemala tells his family he's coming home

Zach Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

The family of a Keithville man who found himself locked up while on a mission trip in Guatemala may be reunited with him soon.

In a video posted to Facebook, Zack Wilson was heard telling his two boys that he will be returning to the United States.

"The judge charged Zack with a 2 years sentence but by the grace of God he suspended the sentence," the post read.

Wilson was only supposed to be in the country for a week back in March, but a hiccup prevented him from leaving the country. He was detained at the airport after ammunition was found in his backpack during the screening process at the airport.

His family says it was an honest mistake and he forgot the ammunition was in there from a prior hunting trip back home.

They say the ammo was in checked luggage for the into the country and remained forgotten and undetected until Wilson attempted to board the flight home with it in his carry-on.

In September, Representative Mike Johnson and Senator Bill Cassidy met with the ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Manuel Alfredo Espina Pinto to discuss Wilson's case.

“Since Zach Wilson was first detained this spring, I have been working on his behalf to secure swift and appropriate action by the Guatemalan government so he can return home to his family," Rep. Johnson said. "I am encouraged by our meeting today with the new ambassador, Mr. Espina. He has committed to assist us with this time-sensitive matter as we continue to work through both the U.S. and Guatemalan governments to ensure Zack's safe return home."

The family says Wilson will have to go back in 10 working days to be read his formal sentencing. With the processing of paperwork and other formalities, they admit it will take some time but his sentence has been suspended.

