La Madeleine set to open Shreveport store Tuesday

French bakery-cafe La Madeleine is set to open its Shreveport store on Tuesday, October 17.

Grand opening celebrations will begin at 6:30 a.m. According to a release, the first 100 guests will be given free coffee and free bread for a year.

"With the opening of la Madeleine in Shreveport, we are sharing our love of French food and hospitality with the community, and we hope to become a favorite spot for our neighbors to enjoy fantastic food with friends and family in a relaxed atmosphere," said franchise owner Rodney Shaver.

The cafe, located at 6871 Fern Avenue, will feature a patio and will be open Sunday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday- Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new eatery brings about 70 new jobs to Shreveport.

To see the complete menu, visit http://lamadeleine.com/.

