Country singer Justin Moore coming to Shreveport

Country music singer Justin Moore will be coming to Shreveport next Spring.

Moore will be performing at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on March 23, 2018.

The stop is a part of his "Hell On A Highway tour".

Tickets for the event will be available at the Shreveport Convention Center Box Office Monday - Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com or 800-745-3000.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 27.

