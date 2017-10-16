Shreveport man arrested, charged with molestation of juvenile - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man arrested, charged with molestation of juvenile

A Shreveport man has been arrested for illegal sexual conduct with a minor, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Authorities say Joey Richardson Sr., 46, of the 6600 block of Kim Street, was arrested for molestation of a juvenile.

His arrest followed an investigation by Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Jared Marshall.

Marshall obtained a warrant for Richardson’s arrest on October 10. Two days later, Richardson turned himself into authorities and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

