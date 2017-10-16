Vote to keep or remove confederate monument back in front of Caddo commission

It's been delay after delay regarding a decision on Caddo Parish's Confederate monument. As other cities remove their monuments, Caddo Parish is still waiting on a decision.

The Caddo Parish Commission could finally be close to making that call. The hot-button topic is back in front of commissioners this week.

The resolution is listed on Monday's work session agenda with a vote set for Thursday, October 19th.

Unless otherwise delayed or moved, Thursday would be the final vote on the monument, according to Caddo Parish Public Information Officer Krystle Grindley.

