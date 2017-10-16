Juvenile arrested for shooting, killing man in Shelby County

A teenager has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Saturday, October 14, 2017.

The victim was identified as Austin Underbrink, 24, of Center, TX. His body was found at a home on the 1400 block of County Road.

According to authorities, the suspect received magistrate warning by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Melissa Crouch and was released to juvenile probation.

This case is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available at this time.

