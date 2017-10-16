Protesters gather outside congressman's office in hopes of protecting immigrants

The political action group Moveon.org is asking congress for a clean Dream Act . (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA)

The political action group Moveon.org is asking Congress for a clean dream act to provide legal protections for young immigrants.

This comes after President Donald Trump's administration discussed plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Members of the group brought their concerns to the Texarkana office of Congressman John Ratcliffe Monday morning.

At the protest, a small number of demonstrators displayed signs reading, "Dreams Unites Us" outside Ratcliffe's office.

The protestors say they cannot let the opportunity to pass bipartisan legislation to protect immigrant youths slip away. Similar protests are

scheduled at other legislators offices as the week progresses.

