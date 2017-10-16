Christian Service opens new, bigger facility to help less fortunate

Christian Service serves their first meal in the new facility

A local nonprofit that serves meals to needy people opened a new facility Monday morning.

Christian Service unlocked the doors to their new center, and hopes to offer even more help to the less fortunate in our community.

It's taken four years for the organization to complete and open the facility.

The charity says the new center is much bigger, and they'll be able to serve more people. They were serving 200 meals a day, now they have space to hold more than 250 people at a time.

Also at the new facility- access to emergency assistance as well as a clothing store. Plus - it is now right next door to Hope Connections.

"So you won't have to go across town to get your ID, you won't have to go across town to wash your clothes. We're a one-stop shop now," said Alvin Moore, the executive director of Christian Service.

Christian Service serves 2 hot meals a day 364 days a year. Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. - 10 a.m., lunch from 12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m.

"If it wasn't for a place like this, I don't know where people would be getting their meals," said Moore.

Christian Service's annual Poor Man's Supper will also be served in the new facility, 2346 Levy Street. The supper will be Sunday, October 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

