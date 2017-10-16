Police: Gunshot victim not cooperating with investigation

Shreveport police say a man who was shot in the arm Monday morning is not cooperating with the investigation.

According to Corporal Angie Willhite, the man was shot on Magazine Street sometime around 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

We are working to learn more about this shooting. Four units responded to the scene shortly after it was called in.

Police are also working to get information about the shooter.

