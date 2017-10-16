UPDATE: Stabbing victim identified, police searching for suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified the victim in a deadly Shreveport stabbing as 19-year-old Cameron Lee.

Corporal Angie Willhite with the Shreveport Police department said it happened in the 5600 block of Kent Avenue in the Caddo Heights subdivision.

Willhite said the attacker was dressed in all black and stabbed Lee inside his residence after an argument. The victim's girlfriend discovered him inside the residence shortly after the attack.

More information from police is expected later this morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

