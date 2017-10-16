Man stabbed following argument

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

An attacker is on the run after stabbing a man in Shreveport Sunday night after an argument.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the 5600 block of Kent Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

When they got there officers found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to University Health hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

