"Bark at the Park" to provide resources for pet owners in Texarkana

Texarkana residents will have a chance to learn more about their four-legged friend during next week's "Bark at the Park."

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 21 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas.

The citywide event is hosted by Texarkana, Texas' Animal Services Department to provide pet registration and vaccinations for dogs and cats.

Three-year rabies shots will be provided for free. Other vaccinations will be available for a fee and microchipping will be available for $30.

Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes from vendors while learning more about pet services in Texarkana.

Donations will be accepted for future pet-oriented activities.

For more information, call Animal Control Services Department (903) 798-3535.

