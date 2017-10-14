Parkway athlete's event raises awareness for domestic violence

As a Bossier City athlete prepares for his last year of high school, one of his goals is to give back to his community.

Parkway senior quarterback Justin Rogers will graduate early and has already committed to Texas Christian University. However, his last season as a high school athlete lasted only one week due to an injury.

However, he's still using the momentum he's built on the field to help others. On Saturday morning, as a part of his senior project, he held a walk to raise awareness on domestic violence.

"Domestic violence is not like a cancer thing or something you can take medicine so how do you prevent it?" Justin said. "It starts at home with each and every one of us spread the word. That's what motivated me to do my senior project on domestic violence and when you get to looking up statistics you and everything about it. It makes you really want to pay attention because you won't like those odds when you are talking about your sister or mother."

Justin said he was inspired by his time at the Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles. A guest speaker at the event caught his attention.

"It meant a lot to me for him to step out of the box and do something different," said Veronica Baker, Justin's mom. "Especially with a lot of the domestic violence things that are going on nowadays in the NFL and in colleges. It meant a lot to see him step out to the box and do something different.

