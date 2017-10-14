Justin Rogers raises awareness for domestic violence

As a Bossier City athlete finishes up his last semester of high school, one of his goals is to give back to his community in a different way.

Parkway senior quarterback Justin Rogers will graduate early and has already committed to Texas Christian University. However, his last season as a high school athlete lasted only one week due to an injury.

He's still using the momentum he's built on the field to help others. On Saturday morning, as a part of his senior project, he held a walk to raise awareness on domestic violence.

Justin didn't grow up in that type of environment but he want's to make sure everyone else is safe.

"Domestic violence is not like a cancer thing or something you can take medicine for, so how do you prevent it?" Justin said. "It starts at home with each and every one of us spreading the word. That's what motivated me to do my senior project on domestic violence and when you get to looking up statistics, and everything about it, it makes you really want to pay attention because you won't like those odds when you are talking about your sister or mother."

Justin said he was inspired by his time at the Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles where a guest speaker at the event caught his attention.

"It's crazy how you see the data and you don't really think about it until you think about your people in that situation," said Rogers.

Justin is considered one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country and he says using his platform to spread the word was a must. That's why he partnered with the Restoration Crisis Center or RCC.

"It's very, very important to me because I am a domestic violence survivor," said Lisa Sweeney the executive director of RCC. "Actually, this organization RCC helped me and my family overcome domestic violence. I didn't know I was going to be here 16 years later so it's definitely a time to break the silence."

"It meant a lot to me for him to step out of the box and do something different," said Veronica Baker, Justin's mom. "We planned the event prior to Justin getting hurt, hoping that Justin would actually get the opportunity to walk but he can't and we are happy that the people came out and still supported Justin and a great cause"

Rogers and his family say the walk was a success and the more people willing address the issue the better.

"I don't want to put their names out there but women have been coming up to me and saying thank you and then they whisper in my ear and they say I was one of those women," said Rogers. "You see these women every day but I never knew. It just lets you know that a lot of women don't want people to know about it."

