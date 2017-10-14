JG1 - Domestic Violence Awareness

Parkway senior quarterback Justin Rogers will graduate early.



The TCU com mitt's senior season ended in week 1 due to injury but he's still using his platform to help others.



Justin held his senior project this morning to Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence.



He got the idea from a speaker at an elite 11 camp.

"Domestic violence is not like a cancer thing or something you can take medicine so how do you prevent it? It starts at home with each and every one of us spread the word. That's what motivated me to do my senior project on domestic violence and when you get to looking up statistics you and every thing about it. It makes you really want to pay attention because you won't like those odds when you are talking about your sister or mother," said Justin Rogers.

"It meant a lot to me for him to step out of the box and do something different especially with a lot of the domestic violence things that are going on now a days in the NFL and in colleges. It meant a lot to see him step out to the box and do something different," said Justin's mom Veronica Baker.

