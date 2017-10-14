Voters head to the polls on Saturday for state treasurer, other items

Even though the weather is perfect on Saturday for voters to make it to the polls, officials aren't expecting a big turn out.

Polls are still open until 8 a.m. on Saturday evening, allowing even last minute voters to cast their ballot.

Items on the ballot include the vote for Louisiana state treasurer, a district judge seat and a Caddo Commission seat. Also on the ballot is three state amendments.

This morning, voter turnout at C. E. Byrd High School was slow.

Caddo Parish's Registrar of Voters Ernie Roberson said he didn't expect any more than 10 percent of registered voters to make it out today.

That 10 percent of voters add up to 16,000 people heading to the polls.

Over 3,300 people cast their ballots early, according to Roberson.

In a race where a candidate does not get at least half the vote plus one — the two top candidates will face-off in a general election five weeks from now on Saturday, Nov. 18.

