Caddo Commission seat, Louisiana Treasurer to be voted on in Nov. runoff

After a day of perfect weather, polls have closed.

Items on the ballot included the vote for Louisiana state treasurer, a district judge seat and a Caddo Commission seat.

A runoff election will be held in November for Louisiana State Treasurer. Democratic candidate Derrick Edwards came in with 29 percent of the vote and Republican John Schroder had 25 percent of the vote beating out Angele Davis, Neil Riser, Terry Hughes and Joseph Little.

Lane Pittard has been elected as 26th judicial court judge, beating out Cynthia Carroll-Bridges. Pittard had 60 percent of the votes.

Democrat Louis Johnson and Republican John Cunningham will also head to November's run off election. Johnson had 30 percent of the vote, and Cunningham had 24. The pair beat out Kay Proby-Waller, Fred Moss IV, Joyce Lawrence, Darius Kimble and Whitney Williams.

Also on the ballot was three state amendments.

This morning, voter turnout at C. E. Byrd High School was slow.

Caddo Parish's Registrar of Voters Ernie Roberson said he didn't expect any more than 10 percent of registered voters to make it out today.

That 10 percent of voters add up to 16,000 people heading to the polls.

Over 3,300 people cast their ballots early, according to Roberson.

In a race where a candidate does not get at least half the vote plus one — the two top candidates will face-off in a general election five weeks from now on Saturday, Nov. 18.

