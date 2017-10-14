Natchitoches Farmers Market opens for fall season

The Natchitoches Farmers Market opened for its fall season Saturday in Historic Downtown Natchitoches.

The market will be located on Front Street in Natchitoches between Church Street and Rue Touline every Saturday, October 14 through November 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The market features local vendors of fresh fruits and vegetables, products such as jams, jellies, baked goods, farm fresh eggs and honey, as well as handcrafted items including jewelry and woodwork.

The Natchitoches Farmers Market accepts cash, credit cards, EBT, and Snap.

For more information on the event visit their website or on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.