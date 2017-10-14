Shreveport Farmers' Market to open for fall season

The Shreveport Farmers' Market will open on October 21 for its fall season.

It will run each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. through November 18 under the East Pavilion in Festival Plaza, at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.

There will be a large selection of locally-grown fruits and vegetables, locally-raised meats, gourmet, baked and canned goods. Hot, ready-to-eat food will also be available, along with tables to dine at while listening to music performed by area musicians.

Shreveport Farmers’ Market accepts SNAP Benefits. Shoppers using SNAP must present their card at the information booth, at the tower on the west side of the market, where benefits are converted to tokens that can be used at participating vendors.

Some vendors also accept WIC and Senior Nutrition Food Program vouchers. There is also an ATM on site, and some vendors accept credit cards.

Free street parking is available throughout the downtown area, and Festival Plaza is two blocks east of the Sportran Bus Terminal.

For more information, you can visit their facebook page or website.

