Man arrested after running from police, leaving toddler

A man is facing charges after Texarkana, AR police say they found drugs following a traffic stop where he abandoned a toddler.

On October 12 around 1 a.m., officers noticed a vehicle leaving the Knights Inn Motel in the 5100 block of North State Line Avenue with fake and expired tags.

Officers contacted the driver, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Brooks and discovered a 16-month-old child standing up in the backseat.

During the traffic stop, officers say Brooks grabbed the child and got out of the car. He then reportedly set the child down on the pavement and took off running.

Two officers were able to catch Brooks at a nearby apartment complex, while another stayed behind with the child.

Brooks was arrested and charged with possession of drugs (Amphetamine and Clonazepam), fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The child was placed into DHS custody after exhausting all efforts to locate a relative.

