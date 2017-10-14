DeSoto man sentenced to 35 years in jail for drug-related kidnapping

A DeSoto Parish man was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Many, La and kidnapping a victim in east Texas.

Federal authorities say 36-year-old Christopher L. Douglas, of Logansport, was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge on one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.

According to the April 6 guilty plea, law enforcement agents recorded Douglas selling 2 ounces of methamphetamine on April 26, 2016 for $2,000 in Many.

In addition, he previously pleaded guilty to the kidnapping conspiracy charge in which he and others kidnapped a victim, demanded ransom and ultimately attempted to kill the victim, all arising out of related drug trafficking, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office reports.

The investigations were conducted by the FBI, the DeSoto and Sabine sheriff’s offices and the Carthage, Texas, and Longview, Texas, police departments.

