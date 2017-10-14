Man pleads guilty to illegally receiving disability pay

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Texas man has pleaded guilty to not reporting more than $100,000 of income he received while on disability.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said 59-year-old Jon Halbrook, of Hemphill, Texas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of theft of government property before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote.

According to the guilty plea, Halbrook began receiving Social Security Administration disability benefits in 2003, but it was later learned that Halbrook had been working from June 2012 to June 2016 at a company in Many, Louisiana. Authorities say he didn't report receiving $101,616 in disability payments to which he was not entitled.

Halbrook faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Feb. 22.

