SPD asks for help finding 2 missing teens

Shreveport Police Investigators are asking the public’s help finding 2 teen girls.

Police say Christyanna Hampton, 17, was last seen on October 10.

Hampton is 5’8” tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a piercing in her right nostril.

Hampton was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, blue jean shorts, a black purse, and black flip-flops.

Police are also searching for 15-year-old Germanisha Green. She was last seen on October 9.

Green is 5’4’’ tall of and weighs about 160lbs.

Green has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a Gray shirt, burgundy jogging pants, and flip-flops.

Police say Green is known to frequent the hotels along Monkhouse Drive.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information on either girls' whereabouts to call 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.