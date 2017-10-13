Shreveport police to host open house Saturday

The Shreveport Police Department will host an open house event for people interested in a career in law enforcement Saturday morning.

The event will be at the Shreveport Regional Police Academy at 6440 Greenwood Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will give those interested in law enforcement a sneak peek into the different opportunities the Shreveport Police Department has to offer.

There will be live S.W.A.T. demonstrations and members of downtown patrol will have their patrol bicycles on site.

Investigators and other officers within specialized units throughout the department will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on their job roles and responsibilities.

Applications will be taken on site. Serious applicants should bring their driver’s license, birth certificate, and high school diploma / GED.

