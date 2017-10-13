Trump health care executive order angers those counting on ACA

President Donald Trump took action late this week by signing an executive order. He did so after calling Obama Care a quote, "broken mess."

Critics, including Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, counter that the President's action is nothing short of a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage.

President Trump's plan will allow employers to seek out cheaper health insurance plans across state lines.

But, it also calls for cutting $7 billion in subsidies that help almost 6 million Americans afford coverage.

President Trump insists his executive order on health care will help, not hurt, Americans, as he explained at the Values Voter Summit, one day after signing the order.

"We're taking a little different route than we had hoped because getting Congress, they forgot what their pledges were," said Trump to the crowd.

For Shreveport community activist and small business employee Frances Kelley this situation is incredibly frustrating.

"And it makes me afraid about will I be able to go see a doctor? Will I have to find a different job? I don't really know what the future holds," said Kelley.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the CBO, says cutting those subsidies could cause premiums to rise as much as 20 percent next year.

Several state attorneys general have already announced their intention to sue the President over the subsidy cuts.

The CBO also announced that the subsidy cut will not reduce the budget deficit. It will actually add an extra $200 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

