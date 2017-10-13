4 suspected in multiple Bossier City vehicle burglaries

Four men have been arrested in connection with several recent vehicle burglaries and a related auto theft in Bossier City.

Police say the crimes happened over the past few weeks in south Bossier City including the Golden Meadows and Savannah Place neighborhoods.

The suspects are accused of targeting vehicles that were left unlocked and reportedly taking several firearms along with money.

Police say the vehicle that was stolen was also unlocked with the keys left inside.

The four suspects were 17-year-olds Terrance Rasion Washington of Shreveport, Malik Montrez Taylor of Bossier City, Dennis Javon Taylor of Bossier City and 18-year-old Quionte Dejun Willis of Shreveport.

Washington was charged with aggravated burglary, simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Malik Taylor was charged with aggravated burglary, simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Dennis Taylor was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and accessory after the fact.

Willis was charged with illegal possession of stolen things.

Detectives say the investigation into the burglaries remains ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Detectives also want to remind residents that while there’s no fool-proof way to prevent all vehicle burglaries, you can make yourself less likely to become a victim by following these tips:

Lock your vehicle and take the keys.

Hide valuables from sight, or, even better, remove the items from your vehicle.

If possible park in non-secluded, well-lighted areas.

Notify police of any suspicious people or activities in your neighborhood.

