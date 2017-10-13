Bossier City escaped inmate back in custody - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City escaped inmate back in custody

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
Jterrius Henderson, 20 (Source: Shreveport City Marshal's Office) Jterrius Henderson, 20 (Source: Shreveport City Marshal's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City inmate who was on the run for a week is back in custody after he was found on the other side of the Red River.

Shreveport Marshals captured 20-year-old Jterrius Henderson in the 1700 block of Weinstock Avenue in Shreveport. 

Marshals say Henderson escaped from a work release program with Bossier City police Friday, October 6. 

He was wanted in Bossier City for simple escape and introducing contraband in jail. 

Henderson was booked into Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly