Man arrested, accused of killing Nevada County woman

A man is behind bars facing charges for killing a Nevada County woman.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office dispatch got a call Wednesday at 11:18 p.m. about a woman being shot in the 130 block of Nevada 55 in Emmett, AR.

When deputies got there they found 38-year-old Lucia Smith dead inside the home.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as 21-year-old George Hayden Tong from Fulton, Ar.

Tong was later found and arrests at a motel in Texarkana, AR.

Deputies were assisted by Hempstead County Sheriff's Office, Hope Police Department and the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Tong was taken to Nevada County and booked into the jail awaiting his first court appearance on the charges of first-degree murder.

