Lyft app goes live in Shreveport

Lyft is now operating in the Shreveport area.

The ride sharing service confirmed the launch to KSLA News 12 in an email.

Shreveport is also now on Lyft's website as a city in which the service operates. They have a dedicated page where residents can see a map of the operating area and estimate trip costs.

This launch comes after City Council members removed a liability clause from the city's regulations. They got rid of the hold-harmless clause last month.

Hold-harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.

Earlier this week, anyone who downloaded the app would see the following message:

The link "Earn money driving" directed people to the Lyft Driver app.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.