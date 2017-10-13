Economic growth predicted for Shreveport-Bossier area

Local leaders got an update on the economic outlook for Shreveport and Bossier City Friday morning.

This area has been in an economic decline since 2009. According to economic forecasters, they see a change coming in the next two years. Shreveport-Bossier is projected to start to grow economically, adding 1,500 to 1,800 jobs in that time.

Forecasters say more oil rigs in the Haynesville Shale is helping drive this growth.

"These are very high paying jobs in the oil and gas extraction industry. Plus they have very significant job multiplier effects in other sectors of the economy. We think it's going to be a good source of new jobs going forward," said Dr. Loren C. Scott, the President of Loren C. Scott and Associates Inc.

Other factors adding to this growth prediction, increase in the tech industry and a large amount of state road construction projects.

