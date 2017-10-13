SAU students run tests for NASA

If you live in Southwest Arkansas and noticed a strange object flying overhead this week, don't worry it was not a UFO.

It's all part of an experiment being conducted by students at Southern Arkansas University.

Engineering students with Southern Arkansas University spent the week collecting data for NASA.

NASA provided the balloon and other instruments needed for conducting the high altitude experiments.

This project served as a follow up to a similar flight during the recent solar eclipse.

"The last time we flew, it went up to 90,000 feet, so this is three times as high as a typical flight," explained SAU Professor, Abdel Bachri.

The SAU students are among 50 teams trained by NASA to conduct this experiment.

"I think it is a real interesting project," said SAU student, Daniel McCade, "You can see a lot of core data and we get a lot of good videos and pictures."

"We have a flight computer which will record the altitude data in terms of temperature and pressure and we have also additional tracking devices," explained Bachri, "We have two go pro cameras recording it, it is nice to get a bird's eye view of the earth."

After the balloon reached 94,000 feet it burst, landing safely in a field near Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

All the data collected from this 2-hour flight will be sent to NASA.

