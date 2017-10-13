Caddo Sheriff's comments go viral after blasting new prison laws

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator's comments blasting new laws allowing the release of inmates, some of them convicted felons, have gone viral after civil rights activist, Shaun King, posted a :38 second clip of the nearly 22 minute news conference earlier this week.

While the Sheriff never mentions race, he did raise concerns about letting what he referred to as "good inmates" out early.

KSLA reached out to the Sheriff for a response.

He released this statement:

"My many years of public service prove beyond any doubt that I view all persons equally. To say or imply any differently is untruthful. Someone who posts lies to suit their own personal agenda has that right. Likewise, rational persons have a responsibility to form their opinion based on fact and not the rantings and lies of an uninformed blogger."

Thursday afternoon, we spoke with a man who is now committing his life to inmate reform after he himself spent 26 years in Louisiana's state prison system.

"They're even trying to release the good ones the ones that wash the dishes and clean the kitchen and pick up trash and wash the cars," requoted Curtis Davis. "Why wouldn't we want that type of person back in society?" he asked.

Davis is a convicted felon who served 26 years for a crime he maintains he didn't do, but instead of holding on to the past, Davis has chosen to move forward.

"I've been gainfully employed since the second day I was released, I'm currently in my third semester at SUSLA studying criminal justice, I'm the executive director of a nonprofit organization called VOTE Shreveport, where we help ex-convicts re acclimate into society."

Davis is living proof that reform can happen inside prison walls.

"Long suffering has a way of softening your spirit and your soul," explained Davis, "A lot of times you want these guys to come back so they can interact inside the community and change the community for the better, because who else can do it besides the one who messed it up in the first place."

Davis is in favor of the new laws which will give nonviolent offenders an earlier release date.

"10% of this whole population is going to get another chance to live their life, which they were going to get anyway," said Davis, "No violent offenders, no lifers, no rapist. There's no legislation that exists right now or in the past 30 years that benefits sexual predators, and you know that and I know that."

Davis hopes the money saved by these new laws will be used to better, or in some cases establish prison reform in parishes across the state.

"Life skills, money management, goal setting, decision making, these things should be inside of the Caddo Parish jail. How to tie a tie, how to conduct yourself during an interview, these are basic things but if a person is armed with knowledge I guarantee you they will do better every time."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.