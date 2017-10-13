Caddo sheriff's blasting criticism of new prison law goes viral

The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A Rocky River father pled guilty Tuesday to murdering his daughter Sept. 27, 2016. Jamal Mansour was then sentenced to 22 years in prison.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Newly released video shows the moments after a high school brawl where a Winton Woods mother allegedly pulled a hammer on students.More >>
