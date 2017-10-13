Caddo Industrial Development Board to discuss Elio at emergency meeting

The Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board is holding an emergency meeting on Friday.

According to reports, the board met with Stuart Lichter, the majority shareholder of Elio. He is also the owner of the Shreveport Business Park and landlord of the former General Motors plant.

Special mtg of Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board about to be underway. Will discuss GLOVIS & other leases, perhaps Elio? @KSLA pic.twitter.com/rutF43jC3S — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 13, 2017

Other topics that will be discussed include an inspection of the GM building from Sept. 29, the Hyundai/GLOVIS lease in the GM building and other marketing and maintenance reports.

Stuart Lichter, CEO of Industrial Reality Group, which GM bldg is leased to, told board @ElioMotors has lease but still not tenant. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/D2F62fgYvk — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 13, 2017

Regarding the condition of the old GM building, some repairs need to be made, according to officials. One of the specific topics discussed was the fire alarm system in the building. The plant is equipped with a proprietary sprinkler system from General Motors. According to Lichter, GM did not permit the use of the system, which is more than 20-years-old.

The former General Motors plant in Shreveport is the fourth plant that Lichter has acquired and has said that he has never felt "less supported" on any project than the GM plant in Shreveport. Lichter owns other plants in locations such as Michigan.

Industrial Reality Group CEO Stuart Lichter said he has never felt "less supported" on any project than the GM plant in Shreveport. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/9N2vWUdizl — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 13, 2017

Lichter said that the former GM plant does have the potential to be a working auto plant opposed to some older plants.

"The bad news is that what you don't have is the infrastructure and the community around the place and the distance," Lichter said. "They focus on the suppliers being close to them. When we look at the auto market, and we've had a number of those people here, the reaction we get is 'Oh, my God, the plant is fantastic if you could pick it up and move it.'"

Lichter on @ElioMotors coming to Shreveport: "They have unique reasons for why they would be here." @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 13, 2017

Lichter said that because of the start-up costs and suppliers in the area this is the desired location for Elio. He then added that millions of dollars have been invested in Elio Motors and to keep the GM location open.

Resident Marion Marks now asking IRG about the flow of assets and taxpayer money at GM plant. "It appears the tide has gone out." @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 13, 2017

The IDB reports that Elio Motors does not owe them any payments. That is not a part of the contract with them.

Lichter: "It was either give up on @eliomotors today....or add something of value of us if we make it." @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 13, 2017

