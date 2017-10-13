Man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend in face in police custody

A man suspected of hitting his ex-girlfriend has been placed in police custody, according to Shreveport police.

Jacolby McCray, 25, was charged with second-degree battery. Police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier October.

Shreveport police received reports from the woman Sept. 12 claiming McCray hit her in the face several times and caused her to receive medical treatment.

McCray has past arrests for domestic-related criminal property damage, domestic abuse battery and domestic-related telephone harassment, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

