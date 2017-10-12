Jurors convict murder suspect of manslaughter in '15 slaying

The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>