Jurors convict murder suspect of manslaughter in '15 slaying

CONVICTED: McKinley Trumann Efferson, 26, of Shreveport, one count of manslaughter (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man faces up to 40 years in prison for killing his mother's boyfriend about two years ago.

McKinley Trumann Efferson, 26, was convicted Thursday of one count of manslaughter.

The vote by the five-man, seven-woman jury was 10-1, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Testimony began Wednesday in his trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jurors found Efferson guilty of shooting Reginald Wess multiple times Jan. 16, 2015, in a home in the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop in 2015.

Efferson is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13 in Caddo District Court.

