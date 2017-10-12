Caddo man accused of having sexual contact with a student

BOOKED: Robert Thaddeus Cruz, 32, of Shreveport, three counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man is being held on charges of having sexual contact between an educator and a student.

Booking records show police arrested 32-year-old Robert Thaddeus Cruz of the 100 block of Tiffin Court on an outstanding warrant at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:30 p.m. on three counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student.

Cruz later was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains in custody.

He was booked into that lockup on the same charges at 8:01 p.m. Thursday.

His bonds total $30,000.

