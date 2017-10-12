Statistics show majority of LA voters are female, Democrats

Louisiana's top elections officer expects only about 15% of the state's 2,974,309 voters will go to the polls Saturday.

That is because only 93,367 eligible Louisiana voters, or 3.14%, took advantage of early voting last week, according to figures from Secretary of State Tom Schedler's office.

On ballots are the state treasurer's race, three proposed changes to the Louisiana Constitution and various local elections to fill positions and decide upon new taxes, tax renewals and bond propositions.

Five Northwest Louisiana parishes - Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Red River and Webster - had higher percentages of voters taking part in early voting than the state did.

And of 10 Northwest Louisiana parishes, Red River - at 6.14% - had the highest percentage turnout for early voting.

Sabine - at 1.84% - had the lowest.

Following are early voting turnouts for 10 Northwest Louisiana parishes:

Votes cast Total voters Percentage

Bienville 329 9,233 3.56%

Bossier 2,459 71,653 3.43%

Caddo 3,071 163,796 1.87%

Claiborne 348 8,994 3.86%

DeSoto 570 19,085 2.99%

Lincoln 708 26,774 2.64%

Natchitoches 815 27,826 2.92%

Red River 374 6,089 6.14%

Sabine 271 14,705 1.84%

Webster 1,188 25,060 4.74%

Statewide 93,367 2,974,309 3.14%

So who are the voters eligible to go to the polls Saturday?

LOUISIANA VOTERS

A statewide breakdown of Louisiana voters by party affiliation, race and gender shows that the majority are Democrats, white and women.

Statistics paint the following portrait of those eligible to vote on treasurer and the three proposed constitutional amendments:

Party affiliation

Democratic 1,307,859 44.0%

Republican 895,948 30.1%

Other 770,492 25.9%

Race

White 1,899,233 63.9%

Black 926,873 31.2%

Other 148,193 5%

Gender

Male 1,339,852 45%

Female 1,633,817 54.9%

Unknown 630 0.1%

Following are profiles of voters in select elections in Northwest Louisiana:

BIENIVLLE PARISH

- School District 1 $22 million bond issue (2,542 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 1,628 64%

Republican 473 18.6%

Other 441 17.3%

Race

White 895 35.2%

Black 1,631 64.2%

Other 16 0.6%

Gender

Male 1,072 42.2%

Female 1,470 57.8%

- Consolidated School District 33 $7.5 million bond (1,199 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 442 36.9%

Republican 482 40.2%

Other 275 22.9%

Race

White 1,059 88.3%

Black 130 10.8%

Other 10 0.8%

Gender

Male 549 45.8%

Female 650 54.2%

BOSSIER, WEBSTER PARISHES

Bossier-Webster District Court judge, Division C (96,713 voters)

Parity affiliation

Democratic 31,427 32.5%

Republican 39,838 41.2%

Other 25,448 26.3%

Race

White 69,749 72.1%

Black 22,838 23.6%

Other 4,126 4.3%

Gender

Male 43,430 44.9%

Female 53,264 55.1%

Unknown 19 0.1%

CADDO PARISH

- Caddo District 12 commissioner (14,932 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 8,464 56.7%

Republican 3,294 22.1%

Other 3,174 21.3%

Race

White 5,992 40.1%

Black 8,314 55.7%

Other 626 4.2%

Gender

Male 6,493 43.5%

Female 8,435 56.5%

Unknown 4 0.1%

- Caddo Fire District 5 propositions (2,418 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 512 21.2%

Republican 1,354 56%

Other 552 22.8%

Race

White 2,128 88%

Black 191 7.9%

Other 99 4.1%

Gender

Male 1,173 48.5%

Female 1,244 51.4%

Unknown 1 0.1%

DESOTO PARISH

- Parishwide 1.26-mill tax renewal (19,085 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 8,905 46.7%

Republican 5,919 31%

Other 4,261 22.3%

Race

White 11,370 59.6%

Black 7,135 37.4%

Other 580 3%

Gender

Male 8,551 44.8%

Female 10,530 55.2%

Unknown 4 0.1%

- DeSoto Waterworks District 1 (15,900 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 6,528 41.1%

Republican 5,644 35.5%

Other 3,728 23.4%

Race

White 10,801 67.9%

Black 4,611 29%

Other 488 3.1%

Gender

Male 7,289 45.8%

Female 8,607 54.1%

Unknown 4 0.1%

- Logansport 1% sales tax renewal (1,029 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 544 52.9%

Republican 227 22.1%

Other 258 25.1%

Race

White 571 55.5%

Black 434 42.2%

Other 24 2.3%

Gender

Male 421 40.9%

Female 607 59%

Unknown 1 0.1%

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

- School District 9 $18.6 million bond issue (18,290 voters)



Party affiliation

Democratic 9,319 51%

Republican 4,468 24.4%

Other 4,503 24.6%

Race

White 8,750 47.8%

Black 8,684 47.5%

Other 856 4.7%

Gender

Male 8,111 44.3%

Female 10,176 55.6%

Unknown 3 0.1%

- Fire District 1 7.02-mill tax (1,642 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 858 52.3%

Republican 386 23.5%

Other 398 24.2%

Race

White 1,015 61.8%

Black 440 26.8%

Other 187 11.4%

Gender

Male 778 47.4%

Female 864 52.6%

RED RIVER PARISH

4 parishwide propositions (6,089 voters)

(health unit, public facilities, School Board 5.62-mill renewal and $29.5 million bond issue)

Party affiliation

Democratic 3,237 53.2%

Republican 1,674 27.5%

Other 1,178 19.3%

Race

White 3,477 57.1%

Black 2,545 41.8%

Other 67 1.1%

Gender

Male 2,752 45.2%

Female 3,335 54.8%

Unknown 2 0.1%

WEBSTER PARISH

Road District B 3.92-mill tax renewal (7,582 voters)

Party affiliation

Democratic 3,264 43%

Republican 2,279 30.1%

Other 2,039 26.9%

Total 7582 100%

White 5,488 72.4%

Black 1,966 25.9%

Other 128 1.7%

Gender

Male 3,320 43.8%

Female 4,262 56.2%

