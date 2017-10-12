Statistics show majority of LA voters are female, Democrats - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Statistics show majority of LA voters are female, Democrats

(KSLA) -

Louisiana's top elections officer expects only about 15% of the state's 2,974,309 voters will go to the polls Saturday.

That is because only 93,367 eligible Louisiana voters, or 3.14%, took advantage of early voting last week, according to figures from Secretary of State Tom Schedler's office.

On ballots are the state treasurer's race, three proposed changes to the Louisiana Constitution and various local elections to fill positions and decide upon new taxes, tax renewals and bond propositions.

Five Northwest Louisiana parishes - Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Red River and Webster - had higher percentages of voters taking part in early voting than the state did. 

And of 10 Northwest Louisiana parishes, Red River - at 6.14% - had the highest percentage turnout for early voting.

Sabine - at 1.84% - had the lowest.

Following are early voting turnouts for 10 Northwest Louisiana parishes:

                     Votes cast     Total voters     Percentage
Bienville       329                9,233               3.56%
Bossier        2,459            71,653              3.43%
Caddo         3,071            163,796            1.87%
Claiborne    348               8,994                3.86%
DeSoto        570              19,085               2.99%
Lincoln        708               26,774               2.64%
Natchitoches  815            27,826               2.92%
Red River    374               6,089                 6.14%
Sabine         271              14,705               1.84%
Webster       1,188           25,060               4.74%
Statewide    93,367          2,974,309          3.14%

So who are the voters eligible to go to the polls Saturday?

LOUISIANA VOTERS

A statewide breakdown of Louisiana voters by party affiliation, race and gender shows that the majority are Democrats, white and women.

Statistics paint the following portrait of those eligible to vote on treasurer and the three proposed constitutional amendments:

Party affiliation
Democratic    1,307,859     44.0%
Republican    895,948       30.1%
Other             770,492       25.9%

Race
White         1,899,233     63.9%
Black         926,873     31.2%
Other         148,193     5%

Gender
Male            1,339,852     45%
Female        1,633,817     54.9%
Unknown     630               0.1%

Following are profiles of voters in select elections in Northwest Louisiana:

BIENIVLLE PARISH

- School District 1 $22 million bond issue (2,542 voters)

Party affiliation
Democratic     1,628         64%
Republican     473         18.6%
Other         441         17.3%

Race
White         895         35.2%
Black         1,631         64.2%
Other         16         0.6%

Gender
Male         1,072         42.2%
Female         1,470         57.8%

- Consolidated School District 33 $7.5 million bond (1,199 voters) 

Party affiliation
Democratic     442         36.9%
Republican     482         40.2%
Other         275         22.9%

Race
White         1,059         88.3%
Black         130         10.8%
Other         10         0.8%

Gender
Male         549         45.8%
Female         650         54.2%

BOSSIER, WEBSTER PARISHES

Bossier-Webster District Court judge, Division C (96,713 voters)

Parity affiliation
Democratic     31,427         32.5%
Republican     39,838         41.2%
Other         25,448         26.3%

Race
White         69,749         72.1%
Black         22,838         23.6%
Other         4,126         4.3%

Gender
Male         43,430         44.9%
Female         53,264         55.1%
Unknown     19         0.1%

CADDO PARISH

- Caddo District 12 commissioner (14,932 voters)

Party affiliation
Democratic     8,464         56.7%
Republican     3,294         22.1%
Other         3,174         21.3%

Race
White         5,992         40.1%
Black         8,314         55.7%
Other         626         4.2%

Gender 
Male         6,493         43.5%
Female         8,435         56.5%
Unknown     4         0.1%

- Caddo Fire District 5 propositions (2,418 voters)

Party affiliation
Democratic     512         21.2%
Republican     1,354         56%
Other         552         22.8%

Race
White         2,128         88%
Black         191         7.9%
Other         99         4.1%

Gender
Male         1,173         48.5%
Female         1,244         51.4%
Unknown     1         0.1%

DESOTO PARISH

- Parishwide 1.26-mill tax renewal (19,085 voters) 

Party affiliation
Democratic     8,905         46.7%
Republican     5,919         31%
Other         4,261         22.3%

Race
White         11,370         59.6%
Black         7,135         37.4%
Other         580         3%

Gender
Male         8,551         44.8%
Female         10,530         55.2%
Unknown     4         0.1%

- DeSoto Waterworks District 1 (15,900 voters)

Party affiliation
Democratic     6,528         41.1%
Republican     5,644         35.5%
Other         3,728         23.4%

Race
White         10,801         67.9%
Black         4,611         29%
Other         488         3.1%

Gender
Male         7,289         45.8%
Female         8,607         54.1%
Unknown     4         0.1%

- Logansport 1% sales tax renewal (1,029 voters)

Party affiliation
Democratic     544         52.9%
Republican     227         22.1%
Other         258         25.1%

Race
White         571         55.5%
Black         434         42.2%
Other         24         2.3%

Gender
Male         421         40.9%
Female         607         59%
Unknown     1         0.1%

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

- School District 9 $18.6 million bond issue (18,290 voters)
 
Party affiliation
Democratic     9,319         51%
Republican     4,468         24.4%
Other         4,503         24.6%

Race
White         8,750         47.8%
Black         8,684         47.5%
Other         856         4.7%

Gender
Male         8,111         44.3%
Female         10,176         55.6%
Unknown     3         0.1%

- Fire District 1 7.02-mill tax (1,642 voters)

Party affiliation
Democratic     858         52.3%
Republican     386         23.5%
Other         398         24.2%

Race
White         1,015         61.8%
Black         440         26.8%
Other         187         11.4%

Gender
Male         778         47.4%
Female         864         52.6%

RED RIVER PARISH

4 parishwide propositions (6,089 voters)
(health unit, public facilities, School Board 5.62-mill renewal and $29.5 million bond issue)

Party affiliation
Democratic     3,237     53.2%
Republican     1,674     27.5%
Other         1,178     19.3%

Race
White         3,477     57.1%
Black         2,545     41.8%
Other         67     1.1%

Gender
Male         2,752     45.2%
Female         3,335     54.8%
Unknown     2     0.1%

WEBSTER PARISH

Road District B 3.92-mill tax renewal (7,582 voters) 

Party affiliation
Democratic     3,264         43%
Republican     2,279         30.1%
Other         2,039         26.9%
Total 7582 100%

White         5,488         72.4%
Black         1,966         25.9%
Other         128         1.7%

Gender
Male         3,320         43.8%
Female         4,262         56.2%

